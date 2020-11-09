N4 Pharma appoints Nanomerics to investigate potential utility of Nuvec in cancer therapy

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P), the specialist pharmaceutical company developing Nuvec®, a novel delivery system for cancer treatments and vaccines, has announced that it has appointed Nanomerics Limited to investigate the potential utility of Nuvec® in cancer therapy. The project will explore the role of Nuvec® as a delivery system for DNA and SiRNA. The initial aim is to test a silica based, delivery system in a proof of concept preclinical tumour model.

Based at UCL’s School of Pharmacy, Nanomerics’ scientists have been developing and evaluating gene delivery systems for over two decades including the delivery of genes to tumours. Having worked with the Company since mid-February, the team at Nanomerics has applied its existing gene therapy delivery expertise with what it has learnt about Nuvec® in scoping out the two stage work programme to assess the potential for Nuvec® as a delivery system for oncology therapeutics.

Stage one will focus on the formulation of Nuvec® with a therapeutic DNA plasmid. Stage two will see the candidate formulation evaluated in vivo in a subcutaneous tumour model to examine tumour regression following multiple local or systemic injections.

The two stage programme, which is commencing immediately, is expected to take up to twelve months and will run in parallel to the Company’s ongoing vaccine delivery work.