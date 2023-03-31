Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Motorola Solutions, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 5.4% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Motorola Solutions, Inc. which can be found using ticker (MSI) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 319 and 260 calculating the average target price we see $291.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at $276.81 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.4%. The 50 day MA is $264.07 and the 200 day moving average is $247.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47,106m. Company Website: https://www.motorolasolutions.com

The potential market cap would be $49,672m based on the market consensus.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce. Its land mobile radio communications, and video security and access control devices include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, fixed and mobile video cameras, and accessories; radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Software and Services segment provides public safety and enterprise command center, unified communications applications, mobile video equipment, and video software solutions; repair, technical support, and maintenance services; and monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.25% with the ex dividend date set at 14-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 35.47, revenue per share of 54.4 and a 10.32% return on assets.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

