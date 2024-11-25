Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC 22.4% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC with ticker (LON:MGAM) now has a potential upside of 22.4% according to RBC Capital Markets.

MGAM.L

RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 320 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Morgan Advanced Materials PLC share price of 262 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 22.4%. Trading has ranged between 232 (52 week low) and 347 (52 week high) with an average of 1,238,553 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £742,685,679.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc is a manufacturer of advanced carbon and ceramic materials. Its Thermal Products segment comprises of its thermal ceramics and molten metal systems businesses. Its products and systems are used in high temperature industrial processing of metals, petrochemicals, cement, ceramics and glass, and by manufacturers of equipment for aerospace, automotive, marine and domestic applications. Its Performance Carbon segment specializes in carbon, graphite and carbide products. Its product range includes carbon brushes, brush holders, terminal blocks, diagnostic and motor maintenance equipment, AEGIS SGR bearing protection for motors and generators, and others. Its Technical Ceramics segment employs advanced materials science and applications expertise to produce parts that enhance reliability or improve the performance of its customers’ products. The Company’s product range includes ceramic cores, wax injection products, ceramic injection molded products and others.



Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Morgan Advanced Materials PLC 24.5% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

    Morgan Advanced Materials

    Morgan Advanced Materials Plc commences £40m share buy-back programme

    Morgan Advanced Materials announces a 3.8% sales rise for 2024 and launches a £40m share buy-back, despite market challenges impacting profit margins.
    Broker Ratings

    Morgan Advanced Materials PLC 26.2% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

    Morgan Advanced Materials

    Morgan Advanced Materials Full-Year results, highlighting higher growth outlook

    Broker Ratings

    Morgan Advanced Materials PLC 18.3% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

    Broker Ratings

    Morgan Advanced Materials PLC 16.9% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.