Mondi signs a new €750 million 5-year revolving credit facility

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) has signed a new €750 million 5-year revolving multicurrency credit facility agreement to refinance the existing €750 million facility that was due to mature in July 2022. It includes an option to extend the RCF by one or two years with each bank’s approval.

The RCF incorporates key sustainability targets linked to MAP2030 (Mondi’s Action Plan to meet its ambitious 2030 sustainability goals), classifying the facility as a Sustainability Linked Loan. MAP2030 is designed to tackle global issues across the value chain with commitments focused on three action areas: circular-driven packaging and paper solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate. All areas are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development goals as part of Mondi’s focus on being sustainable by design.

Under the terms of the agreement, the margin will be adjusted according to the Group’s performance against specified sustainability targets. The facility was self-arranged with 10 relationship banks: Barclays, BBVA, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Erste Group, Raiffeisen Bank International, SEB and UniCredit.