Molina Healthcare Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.2% Upside

Molina Healthcare Inc which can be found using ticker (MOH) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 389 and 282 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $353.87. Given that the stocks previous close was at $267.72 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 32.2%. The 50 day MA is $286.61 and the 200 day MA is $313.83. The market cap for the company is $15,712m. Visit the company website at: https://www.molinahealthcare.com

The potential market cap would be $20,767m based on the market consensus.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.71, revenue per share of 538.08 and a 7.07% return on assets.