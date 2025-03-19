Mitie Group Plc appoints Christopher Rogers as a new Chair-Elect

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) has announced the appointment of a new Chair-Elect. Christopher Rogers joins the Board with immediate effect and will take over as Chair from Derek Mapp at the AGM on 22 July 2025, when Derek will step down as Chair and leave the Board after 8 years of service.

Chris is currently Chair of Wickes Group plc and Senior Independent Director at Kerry Group plc. He brings significant Board experience across a range of sectors having been also a Non-executive Director at Vivo Energy plc and Travis Perkins plc.

In his executive career Chris was an Executive Director of Whitbread plc from 2005-2016 where he held the position of CFO from 2005-2012 and then Global Managing Director of Costa Coffee from 2012-2016. Prior to Whitbread Chris held senior commercial and finance roles at Kingfisher plc and Woolworths Group.

Roger Yates, Senior Independent Director, said: “I am delighted to welcome Chris to the Board of Mitie. Chris has a strong reputation in the City with a track-record of creating shareholder value, and will be a fitting successor to Derek Mapp, building on the market leadership foundations created during Derek’s tenure. On behalf of the Board and all my Mitie colleagues I would like to thank Derek for the huge contribution that he has made over the last eight years.”

Chris Rogers, Chair-Elect, commented: “I am delighted to be joining the Board of Mitie. Mitie has a highly experienced management team and I am looking forward to working with them and the Board to grow and develop the business further and to continue to deliver value for all Mitie’s stakeholders”

Phil Bentley, CEO said: “Derek Mapp has been an inspirational Chairman during Mitie’s evolution and its emergence as the UK’s largest technology-led Facilities Transformation business. I’d like to thank him for his wise counsel, strategic judgement and his ‘eye’ for creating value. He will be missed. Mitie is now a World Class company and I very much look forward to working closely with Chris, as we take the business forward and enter the second year of our Facilities Transformation Three-Year Plan.”

There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to LR6.4.8R in respect of Chris Rogers’ appointment.