Miniature power reshapes cardiac monitoring

Ilika Plc

Implantable devices are entering a phase where design freedom depends more on power. The latest solid state batteries are changing that equation, enabling devices small enough to disappear inside the body yet strong enough to run continuous cardiac monitoring. What matters is not a bigger cell but one that is safer, rechargeable, and efficient enough to support constant data flow between patient and clinician.

Cardiac monitors have long faced the same constraint, continuous sensing drains batteries too fast. The result has been limited data or frequent replacements. A new generation of millimetre scale solid state batteries is removing that trade off. With a footprint of roughly 5.6 by 3.6 millimetres and a depth close to one millimetre, these batteries fit inside minimally invasive devices. Their 300 microamp hour capacity, combined with high pulse capability, supports telemetry and alerts without overheating or leakage.

Instead of replacing entire devices, clinicians can recharge them wirelessly, avoiding repeat surgeries and extending product life. Faster charging makes home recharging practical, improving patient compliance and cutting hospital time. The rectangular form fits standard electronics layouts, while long cycle life keeps devices in service for years. Manufacturers can now build smaller, smarter implants without compromising reliability or power delivery.

Continuous rhythm monitoring captures irregular heartbeats, short episodes of atrial fibrillation and brief cardiac pauses that would otherwise go unnoticed. More consistent data improves diagnostic accuracy and enables machine learning systems to flag only meaningful anomalies. This efficiency strengthens the economics of remote care by reducing hospital admissions and allowing earlier intervention. Smaller batteries also make implants easier to place, shorten recovery times, and reduce procedural risks, all of which align with hospital incentives to shift towards outpatient care.

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology enabling solutions for applications in Industrial IoT, MedTech, Electric Vehicles and Consumer Electronics.

