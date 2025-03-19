M&G Plc reports operating profit up 5%, resilient capital generation

M&G Plc (LON:MNG) has announced its full year 2024 results.

NEW PROGRESSIVE DIVIDEND POLICY WITH 2024 TOTAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE INCREASED BY 2%

PROGRESS ON BUSINESS STRATEGY, OPERATING PROFIT UP 5% WITH RESILIENT CAPITAL GENERATION

NEW CAPITAL GENERATION, NEW PROFIT GROWTH AND UPGRADED COST TARGETS

Andrea Rossi, Group Chief Executive Officer, said:

“Over the last 12 months, we have delivered strategic and operational momentum with meaningful progress across our three priorities: Financial Strength, Simplification, and Growth. This is reflected in our strong financial performance with adjusted operating profit before tax up 5% and resilient operating capital generation of £933 million.

“Since starting at M&G, my priority has been to strengthen the foundations of the business. Despite a tough market environment we have done this. In 2024 we have reduced debt, simplified our operating model, grown Asset Management adjusted operating profit by nearly 20%, and continued to drive positive momentum in Life, completing £0.9 billion of bulk purchase annuity deals and launching a new innovative solution.

“We are now moving into a new phase for the Group, where we will deliver sustainable and diversified growth across Asset Management and Life. In line with this ambition, we are today announcing two new targets for 2025-2027: to grow adjusted operating profit before tax on average by 5% or more per annum, and to generate £2.7 billion of operating capital2.

“We also remain focused on operational efficiency as demonstrated by the reduction in the Asset Management Cost-to-Income ratio from 79% to 76% excluding performance fees and the £188 million cost savings delivered by our transformation programme so far. We are not resting there and are upgrading our cost target, for the second time, from £220 million to £230 million by the end of 2025.

“Given our confidence in the outlook of M&G, I am delighted to announce that today we are moving to a progressive dividend policy, starting with a 2% increase for the 2024 total dividend per share. As we look ahead, the strong foundations we have built position us well to continue to deliver long-term value to our customers and clients and diversified profitable growth to shareholders.”