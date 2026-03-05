Meren Inc: Building a modern oil and gas portfolio

Meren Inc operates in the oil and gas sector, focusing on the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbon resources. The company’s strategy centers on identifying promising energy assets and managing them efficiently to support consistent production.

Exploration activities involve geological analysis and drilling programs designed to locate and develop oil and gas reserves. Once resources are confirmed, the company works to establish the infrastructure needed for long-term production.

In addition to exploration, Meren manages producing assets and field operations. These activities include monitoring well performance, maintaining equipment, and ensuring that operations meet industry safety and environmental standards. The company also pursues growth through the acquisition of producing and development-stage energy assets.

Meren Energy Inc (MER.TO) is a leading independent, full-cycle E&P with production and development assets in deepwater Nigeria, a leading carried position in the Orange Basin across Namibia and South Africa, and operated licences in Equatorial Guinea.