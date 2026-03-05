Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Meren Inc: Building a modern oil and gas portfolio

Meren Energy Inc

Meren Inc operates in the oil and gas sector, focusing on the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbon resources. The company’s strategy centers on identifying promising energy assets and managing them efficiently to support consistent production.

Exploration activities involve geological analysis and drilling programs designed to locate and develop oil and gas reserves. Once resources are confirmed, the company works to establish the infrastructure needed for long-term production.

In addition to exploration, Meren manages producing assets and field operations. These activities include monitoring well performance, maintaining equipment, and ensuring that operations meet industry safety and environmental standards. The company also pursues growth through the acquisition of producing and development-stage energy assets.

Meren Energy Inc (MER.TO) is a leading independent, full-cycle E&P with production and development assets in deepwater Nigeria, a leading carried position in the Orange Basin across Namibia and South Africa, and operated licences in Equatorial Guinea.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Meren Energy Inc

Meren Inc: Building a modern oil and gas portfolio

Meren is developing its presence in the energy sector through oil and gas exploration, production management, and strategic asset acquisitions across North America.
Meren Energy Inc

Meren Energy achieves 2025 production targets and reduces net debt to $155M

Meren Energy reported average 2025 working interest production of 30,800 boepd and sold 12 cargoes at an average $72.2/bbl. The company delivered $440.7 million in EBITDAX, reduced its RBL by $420 million, and ended the year with net debt of $155.3 million.
Meren Energy Inc

Meren Energy schedules Q4 and year-end 2025 results and conference call

Meren Energy Inc. will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial and operating results after market close on February 24, 2026.
Meren Energy Inc

Meren Energy appoints Oliver Quinn as CEO to lead execution phase

Meren Energy shifts to delivery mode under new CEO Dr Oliver Quinn, maintaining strategic focus and operational continuity.
Meren Energy

Meren Energy announces CEO transition as Dr. Oliver Quinn succeeds Dr. Roger Tucker

Meren Energy Inc. has appointed Dr. Oliver Quinn as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a director, effective February 2, 2026.
Meren Energy Inc

Meren Energy reports updated share capital

Following the exercise of share options, Meren Energy Inc. has issued 183,600 additional common shares.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple