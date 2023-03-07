Meredith Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.2% Downside

Meredith Corporation which can be found using ticker (MDP) have now 4 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 59 and 36 and has a mean target at $53.00. Now with the previous closing price of $59.00 this indicates there is a potential downside of -10.2%. The 50 day MA is $57.94 while the 200 day moving average is $42.90. The company has a market cap of $2,706m. Visit the company website at: 0

The potential market cap would be $2,430m based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.