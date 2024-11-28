Merck & Co., Inc. Share Price Target ‘$130.89’, now 28.8% Upside Potential

Merck & Co., Inc. which can be found using ticker (MRK) have now 26 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $155.00 and $100.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $130.89. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $101.62 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 28.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of $106.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to $119.98. The market capitalization for the company is 260.86B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $103.12 USD

The potential market cap would be $335,994,902,677 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.57, revenue per share of $24.93 and a 10.53% return on assets.

Merck & Co., Inc. is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, including biological therapies, vaccines and animal health products. It operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. Its human health pharmaceutical products consist of therapeutic and preventive agents, generally sold by prescription for the treatment of human disorders. The Company sells these human health pharmaceutical products primarily to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government agencies and managed healthcare providers, such as health maintenance organizations. The Animal Health segment develops, manufactures and markets a range of veterinary pharmaceutical and vaccine products, as well as health management solutions and services for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in all major livestock and companion animal species.