Meggitt awarded $73-million contract by Bell Textron Inc

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT), a leading international company specialising in high performance components and subsystems for the aerospace, defence and selected energy markets, has signed a contract with Bell Textron Inc for an estimated value of $73 million to supply composite de-icing propeller rotor blankets, heated spinners, fairings and pendulums to the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey. The contract is valid for five years.

The V-22 Osprey is a unique military platform designed to combine the functionality of a conventional helicopter with the long-range, high-speed cruise performance of a turboprop aircraft. Meggitt’s electro-thermal ice protection components are constructed from composite material with embedded thermal technology.

Tony Wood, Chief Executive, Meggitt said, “The Osprey is an iconic platform and we are grateful for the trust that Bell has once again placed in Meggitt to provide composite solutions that greatly enhance flight safety, efficiency and performance.”

