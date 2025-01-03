Medpace Holdings, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 4.7% Upside Potential

Medpace Holdings, Inc. with ticker code (MEDP) now have 10 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $400.00 and $296.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $347.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at $332.23 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 4.7%. The day 50 moving average is $337.57 while the 200 day moving average is $372.63. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 10.40B. The stock price is currently at: $334.75 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,896,029,323 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 29.34, revenue per share of $67.02 and a 14.31% return on assets.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a global provider of clinical research-based drug and medical device development services. The Company is focused on providing scientifically driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the development and execution of clinical trials. The Company’s drug development services focuses on full-service Phase I-IV clinical development services and include development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support. It also provides bio-analytical laboratory services, clinical human pharmacology, imaging services, and electrocardiography reading support for clinical trials. Its operations are based in North America, Europe, and Asia.