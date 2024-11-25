Follow us on:

MDU Resources Group, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$19.67’, now 2.0% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
MDU Resources Group, Inc. with ticker code (MDU) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $21.00 and $18.00 with the average share target price sitting at $19.67. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $19.28 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 2.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and the 200 day MA is $14.23. The market cap for the company is 4.07B. The stock price is currently at: $19.94 USD

The potential market cap would be $4,147,062,948 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 10.28, revenue per share of $21.82 and a 3.6% return on assets.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. is engaged in regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services business. Its segments include electric, natural gas distribution, pipeline, construction materials and contracting, and construction services. The electric segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The natural gas distribution segment distributes natural gas. The pipeline segment provides natural gas transportation and underground storage services through a regulated pipeline system in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions of the United States. The construction materials and contracting segment mines, processes and sells construction aggregates crushed stone and sand and gravel; produces and sells asphalt; and supplies ready-mixed concrete. The construction services segment provides a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services across the United States.

