McKesson Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.7% Upside

McKesson Corporation with ticker code (MCK) now have 12 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 450 and 376 calculating the mean target price we have $429.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at $336.50 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $364.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to $356.12. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $45,922m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.mckesson.com

The potential market cap would be $58,648m based on the market consensus.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products. This segment also provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices; and consulting, outsourcing, technological, and other services, as well as sells financial, operational, and clinical solutions to pharmacies. The International segment offers distribution and services to wholesale, institutional, and retail customers in 13 European countries and Canada. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment provides medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers. The RxTS segment serves biopharma and life sciences partners and patients to address medication challenges for patients throughout their journeys; connects pharmacies, providers, payers, and biopharma companies to deliver innovative access and adherence solutions; and provides third-party logistics and wholesale distribution support solutions. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.64% with the ex dividend date set at 28-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.45, revenue per share of 1906.41 and a 4.17% return on assets.