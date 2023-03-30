Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Marriott International – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 14.2% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Marriott International which can be found using ticker (MAR) have now 17 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 205 and 168 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $181.59. Given that the stocks previous close was at $158.98 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.2%. The day 50 moving average is $169.03 while the 200 day moving average is $156.63. The market capitalization for the company is $51,072m. Company Website: https://www.marriott.com

The potential market cap would be $58,335m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Four Points, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Autograph Collection, Tribute Portfolio, Marriott Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Protea Hotels, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Element Hotels, and Moxy Hotels brand names. It operates properties under 30 brand names in 138 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.99% with the ex dividend date set at 23-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.42, revenue per share of 16.51 and a 8.62% return on assets.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/dR6NI
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.