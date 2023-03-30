Marriott International – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 14.2% Upside Potential

Marriott International which can be found using ticker (MAR) have now 17 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 205 and 168 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $181.59. Given that the stocks previous close was at $158.98 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.2%. The day 50 moving average is $169.03 while the 200 day moving average is $156.63. The market capitalization for the company is $51,072m. Company Website: https://www.marriott.com

The potential market cap would be $58,335m based on the market consensus.

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Four Points, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Autograph Collection, Tribute Portfolio, Marriott Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Protea Hotels, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Element Hotels, and Moxy Hotels brand names. It operates properties under 30 brand names in 138 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.99% with the ex dividend date set at 23-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.42, revenue per share of 16.51 and a 8.62% return on assets.