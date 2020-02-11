Marks & Spencer Group Announce new Chief Financial Officer

Eoin Tonge will be joining the Board of Marks and Spencer Group PLC (LON: MKS) as Chief Financial Officer.

Steve Rowe commented, “Eoin’s appointment concludes a rigorous search for a world-class finance director. He brings in-depth knowledge of food, as well as strategy and operations, and is another addition to the very strong management team we are building to transform M&S.”

Eoin Tonge commented, “Marks & Spencer is a brand that I have admired as a customer as well as a supplier for some time. I’m excited to be joining the Board and management team to drive forward the transformation of the business, realise its full potential and make it special again.”

David Surdeau, currently interim CFO, will remain with the business to support Eoin as he transitions into his new role. Eoin will join in June.