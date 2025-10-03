Markets signal confidence in China’s pivot

China’s latest stock market rally reflects a major reallocation of capital into sectors that are shaping the country’s economic transition. The strongest flows are targeting technology, green energy, and advanced manufacturing, all of which sit at the centre of Beijing’s long-term policy agenda.

The rally has already added trillions in market capitalisation and is pulling global attention back to Chinese equities. What stands out is that the momentum has come despite weak short-term data. Manufacturing output and retail consumption remain subdued, and the property sector continues to weigh on the economy.

Policy direction is reinforcing this shift. Regulators are opening markets further to foreign investors, strengthening the financial system, and signalling that equities will play a larger role in national development.

