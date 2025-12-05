Tech leadership and policy timing start to shape China’s new market tone

Capital is beginning to return to China. Investors are zoning in on a narrow set of signals, strength in domestic tech, signs of industrial resilience, and the timing of upcoming policy decisions in Beijing.

Domestic chipmakers are attracting attention again, and the broader tech complex is benefiting from a shift in sentiment that feels more structural than speculative. Markets are positioning ahead of key meetings expected to shape China’s economic direction for the year ahead. Any signal of targeted support, particularly in innovation, consumption or capital markets, could accelerate the recent turn in sentiment.

At the same time, traditional pressure points such as property remain unresolved, but they no longer dominate the narrative. What’s gaining ground are areas linked to long-term goals: semiconductors, clean energy, automation, and domestic demand.

