Market Risers: Tesco, Touchstone Exploration, TUI AG, Vodafone Group

Shares of Tesco ticker lookup code: LON:TSCO has increased 2.03% or 5.1 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors have so far held a positive outlook while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period so far is 258.4 dropping as low as 252.37. The total volume traded so far comes to 8,075,048 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 24,751,263. The stock 52 week high is 260.4 which comes in at 9.4 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 209 which is a variance of 42 points. Tesco has a 20 SMA of 255.12 and now its 50 day moving average of 243.28. The market cap now stands at £25,090.94m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Tesco being recorded at Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:59:59 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 256.1 GBX.

Stock in Touchstone Exploration Inc with ticker code: LON:TXP has increased 6.1% or 1.19 points throughout the session so far. Traders are a positive bunch during this period. The high for the period has reached 20.9 and a low of 19.52. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 589,732 with the daily average traded share volume around 1,547,784. The 52 week high price for the shares is 25.9 about 6.4 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 9.8 making a difference of 9.7 points. Touchstone Exploration Inc now has a 20 simple moving average of 20.93 and now a 50 day simple moving average now at 16.73. The market capitalisation is now £56.41m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Touchstone Exploration Inc being recorded at Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:56:20 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 20.69 GBX.

The share price for TUI AG company symbol: LON:TUI has moved up 2.24% or 20.8 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers are a positive bunch during the trading session. The periods high figure was 949.4 meanwhile the session low reached 929.2. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 408,548 while the average shares exchanged is 1,831,549. A 52 week share price high is 1230 about 302.6 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 686.6 which is a variance of 240.8 points. TUI AG now has a 20 SMA of 977.68 and now a 50 day moving average now of 1021.68. Market capitalisation is now £6,455.54m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for TUI AG being recorded at Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:59:21 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 948.2 GBX.

Shares in Vodafone Group with EPIC code: LON:VOD has risen 2.78% or 4.1 points throughout the session so far. Buyers have remained positive throughout the session. The period high was 152.1 while the low for the session was 147.75. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 14,493,825 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 76,595,957. A 52 week share price high is 169.46 amounting to 21.96 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 122.22 a difference of some 25.28 points. Vodafone Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 149.65 and now the 50 day moving average now at 154.01. The market capitalisation currently stands at £40,584.81m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Vodafone Group being recorded at Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:59:58 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 151.6 GBX.