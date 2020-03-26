Market Risers: Standard Life Aberdeen, Taylor Wimpey, Tesco, W Resources

The trading price for Standard Life Aberdeen EPIC code: LON:SLA has increased 4.64% or 10.45 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors have remained positive throughout the trading session. The periods high figure was 240.9 and hitting a low of 217.25. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 4,197,167 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 12,364,844. A 52 week share price high is 338.25 some 113.15 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 170.3 a difference of some 54.8 points. Standard Life Aberdeen now has a 20 simple moving average of 242.28 with a 50 day simple moving average now of 287.96. The market capitalisation currently stands at £5,407.67m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Standard Life Aberdeen being recorded at Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 12:03:58 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 235.55 GBX.

Shares in Taylor Wimpey ticker code: LON:TW has increased 2.3% or 2.86 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors seem confident during this period. Range high for the period so far is 127.56 dropping as low as 113.7. The total volume traded so far comes to 5,486,971 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 27,598,258. The 52 week high is 237.7 some 113.4 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 101 making a difference of 23.3 points. Taylor Wimpey has a 20 SMA of 169.79 and now its 50 day moving average of 202.27. Market capitalisation for the company is £4,176.90m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Taylor Wimpey being recorded at Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 12:04:10 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 127.16 GBX.

Shares of Tesco ticker code: LON:TSCO has climbed 1.72% or 3.8 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders have remained optimistic throughout the session. The periods high has reached 227.6 dipping to 215.6. The total volume traded so far comes to 8,334,557 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 41,796,409. The 52 week high for the shares is 260.4 amounting to 38.9 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 203.7 which is a difference of 17.8 points. Tesco now has a 20 simple moving average of 235.4 and now its 50 day SMA of 247.01. Market capitalisation for the company is £22,046.19m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Tesco being recorded at Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 12:04:07 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 225.3 GBX.

The trading price for W Resources company symbol: LON:WRES has climbed 8.14% or 0.01 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders have remained optimistic while the stock has been in play. The periods high figure was 0.15 and hitting a low of 0.14. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 2,042,577 with the average number of shares traded daily being 26,427,857. A 52 week share price high is 0.57 amounting to 0.43 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 0.1 a difference of some 0.04 points. W Resources now has a 20 moving average of 0.22 with a 50 day moving average of 0.28. The market capitalisation currently stands at £10.14m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for W Resources being recorded at Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 11:57:23 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.15 GBX.

