Market Risers: Severn Trent, Smith & Nephew, The Sage Group, TUI AG

Shares of Severn Trent ticker code: LON:SVT has gained 1.55% or 37 points during today’s session so far. Buyers seem confident throughout the trading session. The periods high has reached 2448.94 while the low for the session was 2413. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 246,426 while the average shares exchanged is 1,311,438. A 52 week share price high is 2716 around 324 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 1891 a difference of some 501 points. Severn Trent now has a 20 SMA at 2332.89 and the 50 day moving average at 2419.79. Market capitalisation is now £5,779.95m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Severn Trent being recorded at Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:47:25 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 2429 GBX.

Shares of Smith & Nephew found using EPIC: LON:SN has moved up 2.16% or 34 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have stayed positive during this period. The periods high figure was 1623.5 dropping as low as 1586. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 594,761 with the daily average at 3,925,469. The 52 week high is 2023 which comes in at 447 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 1055.01 which is a variance of 520.99 points. Smith & Nephew now has a 20 moving average of 1534.08 and a 50 day moving average now of 1573.03. Market capitalisation is now £14,035.34m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Smith & Nephew being recorded at Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:49:21 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1610 GBX.

The trading price for The Sage Group company symbol: LON:SGE has gained 1.6% or 10 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have remained positive throughout the trading session. The period high has peaked at 639.92 meanwhile the session low reached 628.85. The total volume traded so far comes to 555,573 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 4,755,710. The 52 week high for the share price is 826 amounting to 199.4 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 515.6 which is a difference of 111 points. The Sage Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 617.18 and also a 50 day moving average now of 644.72. Market capitalisation is now £6,942.46m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for The Sage Group being recorded at Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:49:42 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 636.6 GBX.

Shares of TUI AG with company EPIC: LON:TUI has gained 1.57% or 5.4 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have remained positive throughout the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 364.3 while the low for the session was 344.6. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 1,870,639 with the daily average number around 4,276,877. The 52 week high for the shares is 1090 amounting to 745.6 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 218 a difference of some 126.4 points. TUI AG now has a 20 SMA of 353.51 and now its 50 day MA at 457.18. This puts the market capitalisation now at £2,340.03m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for TUI AG being recorded at Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:49:26 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 349.8 GBX.

