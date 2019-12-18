Market Risers: Rolls-Royce Holding, Smurfit Kappa Group, W Resources

The stock price for Rolls-Royce Holding EPIC code: LON:RR has risen 1.51% or 10.4 points during today’s session so far. Investors have remained positive throughout the session. The periods high has already touched 701 dipping to 687.57. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 747,261 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 5,238,029. The 52 week high is 1003.5 around 313.5 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 679.8 is a variance of 10.2 points. Rolls-Royce Holding now has a 20 SMA of 719.58 and the 50 day simple moving average now of 733.32. This puts the market cap at £13,524.69m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Rolls-Royce Holding being recorded at Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:37:51 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 700.4 GBX.

Shares in Smurfit Kappa Group found using EPIC: LON:SKG has risen 1.05% or 30 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have remained optimistic throughout the session. The periods high has reached 2899.15 dropping as low as 2868. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 41,800 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 311,234. The 52 week high price for the shares is 2899.15 around 43.15 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 1940 which is a difference of 916 points. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 20 day moving average of 2754.63 and now its 50 day moving average now of 2681.65. The current market cap is £8,045.44m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Smurfit Kappa Group being recorded at Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:36:45 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 2886 GBX.

The stock price for W Resources found using EPIC: LON:WRES has gained 5.36% or 0.01 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors have remained positive during the trading session. The periods high has reached 0.31 dropping as low as 0.27. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 35,132,687 with the daily average number around 25,248,852. The 52 week high for the share price is 0.57 some 0.29 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 0.26 which is a difference of 0.02 points. W Resources has a 20 day moving average of 0.33 and a 50 day moving average now of 0.36. This puts the market capitalisation now at £18.82m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for W Resources being recorded at Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:33:36 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.3 GBX.