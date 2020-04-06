Market Risers: Prudential plc, Rolls-Royce Holding, Standard Life Aberdeen, Taylor Wimpey

The trading price for Prudential company symbol: LON:PRU has gained 9.87% or 90.8 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders seem confident during the session. The period high was 1025.5 dropping as low as 970.6. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 2,403,516 with the daily average number around 14,279,514. The 52 week high for the shares is 1795 which is 874.8 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 682.8 making a difference of 237.4 points. Prudential now has a 20 simple moving average of 982.31 and now a 50 day moving average now of 1243.43. The current market cap is £26,386.91m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Prudential being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 12:05:30 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1011 GBX.

The trading price for Rolls-Royce Holding ticker lookup code: LON:RR has risen 18% or 45.3 points in today’s trading session so far. Buyers have remained positive during the trading session. Range high for the period so far is 304.9 dipping to 261.4. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 9,203,110 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 17,292,980. A 52 week high for the stock is 945.6 amounting to 694 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 249 is a variance of 2.59 points. Rolls-Royce Holding now has a 20 SMA of 420.61 and now its 50 day MA at 567.69. The current market cap is £5,734.82m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Rolls-Royce Holding being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 12:05:37 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 296.9 GBX.

The share price for Standard Life Aberdeen with company EPIC: LON:SLA has moved up 7.61% or 14.68 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market buyers seem confident during the session. The periods high has reached 209.8 dropping as low as 196.8. The total volume traded so far comes to 2,748,636 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 14,559,323. The 52 week high for the share price is 338.25 equating to 145.35 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 170.3 is a variance of 22.6 points. Standard Life Aberdeen now has a 20 simple moving average of 223.68 and a 50 day moving average at 276.04. The market cap now stands at £4,756.24m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Standard Life Aberdeen being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 12:05:27 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 207.58 GBX.

Stock in Taylor Wimpey with ticker code: LON:TW has increased 11.33% or 11.5 points during today’s session so far. Investors seem confident during the trading session. Range high for the period so far is 113.75 dropping as low as 104.32. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 6,426,070 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 30,502,750. A 52 week share price high is 237.7 some 136.2 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 101 a difference of some 0.5 points. Taylor Wimpey now has a 20 SMA of 139.22 and the 50 day moving average of 189. The current market capitalisation is £3,715.60m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Taylor Wimpey being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 12:05:04 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 113 GBX.

