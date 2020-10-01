Market Risers: Mondi, National Grid, Panthera Resources, PetroNeft Resources

The share price for Mondi with ticker code: LON:MNDI has moved up 2.78% or 45.5 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook throughout the trading session. The periods high figure was 1686.5 meanwhile the session low reached 1646.5. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 406,548 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 1,271,656. A 52 week high for the stock is 1794 which comes in at 154.5 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 1156.5 is a variance of 483 points. Mondi now has a 20 SMA at 1551.6 and also a 50 day simple moving average now at 1516.51. The market capitalisation currently stands at £8,130.05m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Mondi being recorded at Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:05:00 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1685 GBX.

Shares of National Grid with EPIC code: LON:NG has stepped up 2.23% or 19.8 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook during this period. The period high has peaked at 914.4 and a low of 898.4. The total volume traded so far comes to 1,230,195 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 5,947,279. The 52 week high for the share price is 1073.8 which comes in at 184 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 789.13 which is a difference of 100.67 points. National Grid now has a 20 simple moving average of 862.83 and also a 50 day SMA of 885.23. The market capitalisation is now £32,005.58m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for National Grid being recorded at Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:05:08 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 909.6 GBX.

Shares in Panthera Resources found using EPIC: LON:PAT has climbed 3.62% or 0.19 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers have remained positive during this period. The periods high has already touched 5.44 and hitting a low of 5.44. The total volume traded so far comes to 9,000 with the daily average traded share volume around 53,419. The 52 week high for the share price is 10.45 amounting to 5.2 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 4 is a variance of 1.25 points. Panthera Resources has a 20 SMA of 5.02 and the 50 day SMA of 4.79. Market capitalisation is now £4.62m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Panthera Resources being recorded at Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:33:39 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 5.44 GBX.

The share price for PetroNeft Resources with ticker code: LON:PTR has risen 12% or 0.07 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have remained positive throughout the session. The periods high has already touched 0.7 meanwhile the session low reached 0.7. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 962 with the daily average at 558,017. The 52 week high is 1.4 which comes in at 0.77 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 0.45 which is a difference of 0.18 points. PetroNeft Resources now has a 20 SMA at 0.66 and now the 50 day moving average now of 0.64. The market capitalisation is now £1.24m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for PetroNeft Resources being recorded at Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 9:30:05 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.7 GBX.

