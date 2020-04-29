Market Risers: Land Securities Group, Marshall Motor Holdings, Reabold Resources, Remote Monitored Systems

Stock in Land Securities Group with ticker code: LON:LAND has gained 4.37% or 28.8 points during today’s session so far. Investors have remained positive during the trading session. The periods high figure was 688.6 while the low for the session was 659. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 712,897 with the daily average at 4,249,052. A 52 week high for the stock is 1019.5 which comes in at 360.5 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 514.6 a difference of some 144.4 points. Land Securities Group now has a 20 SMA at 627.4 and now its 50 day moving average now of 714.39. The current market cap is £5,101.34m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Land Securities Group being recorded at Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11:17:11 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 687.8 GBX.

Stock in Marshall Motor Holdings found using EPIC: LON:MMH has stepped up 6.67% or 6.5 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have stayed positive during the session. Range high for the period has seen 104 while the low for the session was 100. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 2,455 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 25,881. The 52 week high is 170 around 72.5 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 80 a difference of some 17.5 points. Marshall Motor Holdings has a 20 day moving average of 95.06 with a 50 day simple moving average now at 120.18. The market cap now stands at £81.36m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Marshall Motor Holdings being recorded at Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 10:49:58 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 104 GBX.

The stock price for Reabold Resources with EPIC code: LON:RBD has risen 4.9% or 0.02 points throughout the session so far. Traders seem confident during this period. Range high for the period so far is 0.42 while the low for the session was 0.39. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 8,937,770 while the average shares exchanged is 37,492,124. The 52 week high is 1.75 which is 1.35 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 0.22 which is a variance of 0.18 points. Reabold Resources now has a 20 simple moving average of 0.43 and also a 50 day simple moving average now of 0.45. The market capitalisation currently stands at £28.24m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Reabold Resources being recorded at Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 10:58:49 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.42 GBX.

The share price for Remote Monitored Systems ticker lookup code: LON:RMS has gained 16% or 0.05 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market buyers have stayed positive during the trading session. Range high for the period so far is 0.4 dipping to 0.3. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 19,321,299 with the daily average traded share volume around 24,685,363. The stock 52 week high is 0.84 which comes in at 0.51 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 0.12 a difference of some 0.21 points. Remote Monitored Systems has a 20 day moving average of 0.34 and the 50 day moving average now at 0.26. The current market capitalisation is £2.45m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Remote Monitored Systems being recorded at Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 10:48:58 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.38 GBX.

