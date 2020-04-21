Market Risers: Halma, J Sainsbury, Metal Tiger, Proactis Holdings

Shares of Halma with ticker code: LON:HLMA has increased 3.25% or 68 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have remained optimistic during the session. The period high was 2168 meanwhile the session low reached 2073. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 387,266 while the average shares exchanged is 1,751,229. A 52 week high for the stock is 2261 some 170 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 1660 which is a variance of 431 points. Halma now has a 20 SMA of 1957.39 and also a 50 day SMA of 2029.92. The market capitalisation is now £8,169.97m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Halma being recorded at Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 12:18:04 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2159 GBX.

Shares of J Sainsbury found using EPIC: LON:SBRY has risen 4.04% or 7.9 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook throughout the trading session. The periods high has already touched 203.4 dropping as low as 194. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 4,337,696 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 18,787,481. The 52 week high is 237.19 which is 41.69 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 171.19 is a variance of 24.31 points. J Sainsbury has a 20 day moving average of 209.9 with a 50 day moving average at 208.36. Market capitalisation is now £4,511.86m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for J Sainsbury being recorded at Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 12:17:58 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 203.4 GBX.

The stock price for Metal Tiger with EPIC code: LON:MTR has moved up 11.04% or 0.15 points during today’s session so far. Buyers are a positive bunch during this period. Range high for the period so far is 1.5 dropping as low as 1.35. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 5,215,963 with the daily average number around 5,289,035. A 52 week high for the stock is 1.8 amounting to 0.45 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 0.7 making a difference of 0.65 points. Metal Tiger has a 20 day moving average of 1.2 and also a 50 day MA at 1.33. This puts the market cap at £22.82m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Metal Tiger being recorded at Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 12:02:58 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1.5 GBX.

The stock price for Proactis Holdings ticker code: LON:PHD has moved up 4.78% or 0.98 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders have remained optimistic during the session. The periods high figure was 21.48 while the low for the session was 20.35. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 250,105 with the daily average at 904,656. The 52 week high price for the shares is 64.7 around 44.2 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 13 which is a difference of 7.5 points. Proactis Holdings now has a 20 SMA of 18.66 and now its 50 day simple moving average now at 29.81. Market capitalisation for the company is £20.52m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Proactis Holdings being recorded at Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 12:07:57 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 21.48 GBX.

