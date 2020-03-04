Market Risers: Glencore, J Sainsbury, Mediclinic International, Reckitt Benckiser Group

Shares in Glencore with EPIC code: LON:GLEN has climbed 2.42% or 4.62 points during today’s session so far. Investors are a positive bunch throughout the trading session. The period high was 197.26 while the low for the session was 191.96. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 12,658,940 with the daily average at 39,049,443. The 52 week high is 357.12 some 165.86 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 187.04 a difference of some 4.22 points. Glencore now has a 20 SMA at 226.04 and also a 50 day moving average at 232.96. This puts the market cap at £26,099.66m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Glencore being recorded at Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:58:08 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 195.88 GBX.

Shares of J Sainsbury company symbol: LON:SBRY has gained 3.05% or 6.3 points throughout the session so far. Investors are a positive bunch during this period. The high for the period has reached 212.6 and hitting a low of 205.2. The total volume traded so far comes to 2,050,168 with the average number of shares traded daily being 7,899,497. The 52 week high for the shares is 243.27 some 36.97 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 177.05 a difference of some 29.25 points. J Sainsbury has a 20 day moving average of 206.51 and also a 50 day moving average at 214.3. The market capitalisation currently stands at £4,704.86m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for J Sainsbury being recorded at Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:57:08 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 212.6 GBX.

Stock in Mediclinic International ticker lookup code: LON:MDC has moved up 3% or 10.6 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has reached 365.7 meanwhile the session low reached 353.8. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 266,086 with the average number of shares traded daily being 925,214. A 52 week share price high is 419.4 which comes in at 66.3 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 288.3 a difference of some 64.8 points. Mediclinic International now has a 20 simple moving average of 384.27 with a 50 day moving average now of 395.72. The market capitalisation is now £2,681.36m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Mediclinic International being recorded at Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:56:12 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 363.7 GBX.

The stock price for Reckitt Benckiser Group with ticker code: LON:RB has gained 3.16% or 183 points during today’s session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has peaked at 5973 and hitting a low of 5782. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 583,081 with the daily average number around 1,623,796. The stock 52 week high is 6744 which is 958 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 5510 which is a difference of 276 points. Reckitt Benckiser Group now has a 20 SMA of 6432.88 and the 50 day moving average at 6312.43. Market capitalisation is now £42,365.09m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Reckitt Benckiser Group being recorded at Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:58:17 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 5969 GBX.

