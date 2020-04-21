Market Risers: Falanx Group Ltd, Frenkel Topping Group, Fresnillo, GSTechnologies Ltd

The share price for Falanx Group Ltd ticker lookup code: LON:FLX has increased 15.56% or 0.17 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook while the stock has been in play. The periods high figure was 1.3 and hitting a low of 1.12. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 572,586 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 1,373,962. The stock 52 week high is 3 about 1.87 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 0.51 a difference of some 0.62 points. Falanx Group Ltd has a 20 SMA of 0.92 and also a 50 day simple moving average now of 1.05. Market capitalisation is now £5.21m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Falanx Group Ltd being recorded at Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 11:38:51 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1.3 GBX.

The share price for Frenkel Topping Group with ticker code: LON:FEN has stepped up 11.86% or 3.5 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders have stayed positive during the trading session. The periods high figure was 33 while the low for the session was 31.75. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 38,356 while the average shares exchanged is 46,044. The 52 week high price for the shares is 57 around 27.5 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 20 which is a difference of 9.5 points. Frenkel Topping Group now has a 20 moving average of 26.49 and now its 50 day moving average now of 33.82. The current market cap is £24.93m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Frenkel Topping Group being recorded at Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 10:50:53 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 33 GBX.

Shares in Fresnillo company symbol: LON:FRES has moved up 2.05% or 14.4 points throughout the session so far. Market buyers have remained optimistic throughout the session. The high for the period has peaked at 743.4 dropping as low as 696.2. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 725,257 with the daily average number around 2,924,993. The 52 week high price for the shares is 921.2 amounting to 219 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 456.51 which is a difference of 245.69 points. Fresnillo now has a 20 SMA at 727.53 and now a 50 day moving average of 688.85. The market cap now stands at £5,287.95m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Fresnillo being recorded at Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 12:03:42 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 716.6 GBX.

Stock in GSTechnologies Ltd with EPIC code: LON:GST has moved up 12.7% or 0.02 points throughout the session so far. Buyers seem confident during the trading session. The periods high figure was 0.18 dropping as low as 0.16. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 5,774,087 while the average shares exchanged is 1,389,499. The 52 week high price for the shares is 0.62 about 0.46 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 0.09 is a variance of 0.07 points. GSTechnologies Ltd now has a 20 moving average of 0.16 and the 50 day moving average now at 0.16. The market capitalisation is now £1.77m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for GSTechnologies Ltd being recorded at Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 10:23:16 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.18 GBX.

