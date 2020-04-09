Market Risers: Centralnic Group, Centrica, Compass Group, Direct Line Insurance Group

The trading price for Centralnic Group company symbol: LON:CNIC has gained 6.94% or 6 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook during the session. The period high has peaked at 92.5 dipping to 89.4. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 40,252 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 405,549. The 52 week high is 97 which is 10.5 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 39 a difference of some 47.5 points. Centralnic Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 75.56 with a 50 day moving average now of 81.15. The market capitalisation currently stands at £174.00m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Centralnic Group being recorded at Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 12:26:47 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 92.5 GBX.

The share price for Centrica ticker lookup code: LON:CNA has stepped up 6.83% or 2.3 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook throughout the trading session. The period high has peaked at 36.58 meanwhile the session low reached 33.4. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 25,004,670 with the daily average at 53,611,318. A 52 week share price high is 111.85 some 78.17 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 30.27 which is a difference of 3.41 points. Centrica now has a 20 SMA at 42.18 and now a 50 day simple moving average now at 64.15. The market cap now stands at £2,094.62m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Centrica being recorded at Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 12:29:17 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 35.98 GBX.

Shares of Compass Group company symbol: LON:CPG has risen 5.13% or 65.5 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market buyers have remained positive during the trading session. The high for the period has reached 1361.5 dipping to 1294.57. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 1,690,982 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 10,416,456. The 52 week high for the shares is 2150 which is 872.5 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 865.8 which is a variance of 411.7 points. Compass Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 1188.69 with a 50 day MA at 1585.78. The market cap now stands at £21,320.93m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Compass Group being recorded at Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 12:28:44 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1343 GBX.

Shares in Direct Line Insurance Group ticker lookup code: LON:DLG has increased 9.37% or 23.8 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers seem confident during this period. The periods high has reached 277.9 while the low for the session was 268.3. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 1,451,223 with the daily average number around 9,916,532. A 52 week share price high is 355 equating to 101.1 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 225.4 which is a variance of 28.5 points. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 20 day moving average of 278.29 and now its 50 day MA at 311.96. The market capitalisation currently stands at £3,789.36m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Direct Line Insurance Group being recorded at Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 12:29:02 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 277.7 GBX.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn