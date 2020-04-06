Market Risers: Bushveld Minerals Limited, Carnival PLC, Centralnic Group, Coca Cola HBC AG

The stock price for Bushveld Minerals Limited EPIC code: LON:BMN has stepped up 4.2% or 0.38 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders have remained positive throughout the session. The high for the period has reached 9.6 dropping as low as 9.1. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 3,695,803 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 8,370,485. A 52 week share price high is 35.4 around 26.4 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 7.75 a difference of some 1.25 points. Bushveld Minerals Limited now has a 20 SMA at 10.87 and now the 50 day moving average of 16.75. This puts the market capitalisation now at £108.13m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Bushveld Minerals Limited being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 12:05:32 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 9.38 GBX.

Shares of Carnival ticker lookup code: LON:CCL has risen 10.67% or 65.6 points throughout the session so far. Traders have stayed positive during this period. The periods high has reached 735 meanwhile the session low reached 659.01. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 1,379,919 with the daily average at 3,997,560. The 52 week high for the shares is 4175 amounting to 3560.2 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 581 making a difference of 33.8 points. Carnival now has a 20 simple moving average of 1192.81 and also a 50 day SMA of 2279.18. Market capitalisation is now £5,119.89m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Carnival being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 12:05:41 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 680.4 GBX.

The trading price for Centralnic Group ticker code: LON:CNIC has risen 7.76% or 6.4 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers are a positive bunch throughout the trading session. Range high for the period so far is 89 and a low of 83.6. The total volume traded so far comes to 81,362 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 511,505. The 52 week high price for the shares is 97 amounting to 14.5 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 39 is a variance of 43.5 points. Centralnic Group now has a 20 SMA at 73.72 and now its 50 day moving average now at 80.96. The market capitalisation currently stands at £169.69m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Centralnic Group being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 10:35:00 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 88.9 GBX.

The trading price for Coca Cola HBC AG with ticker code: LON:CCH has stepped up 7.84% or 130.64 points throughout the session so far. Buyers seem confident during this period. The periods high figure was 1797.14 and a low of 1695. The total volume traded so far comes to 305,344 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 1,693,838. The stock 52 week high is 3094.45 amounting to 1427.95 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 1393.1 a difference of some 273.4 points. Coca Cola HBC AG has a 20 SMA of 1843.72 with a 50 day SMA of 2401.75. The current market cap is £6,534.29m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Coca Cola HBC AG being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 12:05:14 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1797.14 GBX.

