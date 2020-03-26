Market Risers: Be Heard Group, Blue Star Capital, British American Tobacco, Compass Group

The stock price for Be Heard Group ticker code: LON:BHRD has moved up 10% or 0.02 points throughout the session so far. Traders have stayed positive throughout the trading session. Range high for the period so far is 0.22 dropping as low as 0.22. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 637,213. The 52 week high price for the shares is 1.24 around 1.04 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 0.15 which is a variance of 0.05 points. Be Heard Group now has a 20 moving average of 0.32 with a 50 day moving average at 0.44. This puts the market cap at £2.74m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Be Heard Group being recorded at Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 10:59:49 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.22 GBX.

Shares in Blue Star Capital with company EPIC: LON:BLU has increased 5.16% or 0 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have remained optimistic during the session. The periods high figure was 0.1 and a low of 0.1. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 11,794,965 with the average number of shares traded daily being 11,679,279. The 52 week high for the shares is 0.23 which is 0.13 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 0.07 which is a difference of 0.03 points. Blue Star Capital has a 20 SMA of 0.1 and now a 50 day MA at 0.12. Market capitalisation for the company is £3.19m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Blue Star Capital being recorded at Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 11:29:57 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.1 GBX.

The share price for BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO ADS Common Stock with ticker code: LON:BATS has moved up 2.68% or 67.6 points throughout the session so far. Traders seem confident throughout the session. The periods high figure was 2608 and a low of 2480.5. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 1,232,343 with the daily average number around 6,232,644. The stock 52 week high is 3507 which is 982.1 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 2362.5 is a variance of 162.4 points. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO ADS Common Stock now has a 20 SMA at 2941.26 and a 50 day simple moving average now at 3223.66. This puts the market capitalisation now at £59,476.72m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO ADS Common Stock being recorded at Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 12:04:08 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2592.5 GBX.

Shares in Compass Group with EPIC code: LON:CPG has moved up 3.4% or 38 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have remained optimistic during the trading session. The high for the period has reached 1165.81 and hitting a low of 1093. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 1,844,803 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 8,315,705. The 52 week high for the shares is 2150 equating to 1031 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 865.8 which is a variance of 253.2 points. Compass Group has a 20 SMA of 1403.28 with a 50 day SMA of 1728.15. The market capitalisation is now £18,374.42m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Compass Group being recorded at Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 12:03:53 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1157 GBX.

