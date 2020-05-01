Market Risers: Avacta Group, GSTechnologies Ltd, Goldplat

The share price for Avacta Group with company EPIC: LON:AVCT has climbed 8.38% or 8 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook during the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 121.9 and a low of 101. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 4,650,991 with the daily average at 9,887,202. The 52 week high price for the shares is 121.9 about 26.4 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 13 a difference of some 82.5 points. Avacta Group now has a 20 SMA of 70.78 and a 50 day simple moving average now at 40.73. The market cap now stands at £215.26m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Avacta Group being recorded at Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11:30:06 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 103.5 GBX.

Stock in GSTechnologies Ltd found using EPIC: LON:GST has risen 5% or 0.01 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers have stayed positive during the session. Range high for the period has seen 0.21 while the low for the session was 0.2. The total volume traded so far comes to 582,985 with the daily average at 2,376,796. The 52 week high is 0.62 which comes in at 0.42 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 0.09 which is a difference of 0.11 points. GSTechnologies Ltd now has a 20 moving average of 0.17 and now a 50 day moving average at 0.16. The current market capitalisation is £2.09m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for GSTechnologies Ltd being recorded at Friday, May 1, 2020 at 10:47:09 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.21 GBX.

Shares of Goldplat with EPIC code: LON:GDP has gained 11.63% or 0.5 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period so far is 5 dropping as low as 4.5. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 482,470 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 1,200,282. The stock 52 week high is 8 which comes in at 3.7 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 2.08 is a variance of 2.22 points. Goldplat now has a 20 SMA at 4.2 and now the 50 day moving average now of 4.57. The current market cap is £8.04m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Goldplat being recorded at Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11:24:16 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 4.8 GBX.

