Market Risers: Admiral Group, AstraZeneca, Blue Star Capital, Carnival

Shares of Admiral Group found using EPIC: LON:ADM has climbed 1.59% or 37 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have stayed positive during the session. The high for the period has reached 2373 and a low of 2325. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 136,544 with the daily average number around 1,052,735. The 52 week high is 2402 around 72 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1858.5 which is a variance of 471.5 points. Admiral Group now has a 20 SMA of 2270.76 and also a 50 day moving average now of 2237.84. The current market capitalisation is £6,959.87m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Admiral Group being recorded at Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:49:24 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 2367 GBX.

The trading price for AstraZeneca ticker code: LON:AZN has gained 3% or 246 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers seem confident during this period. Range high for the period has seen 8491 and hitting a low of 8225. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 934,734 with the daily average at 3,288,929. The 52 week high price for the shares is 8491 amounting to 284 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 5626 a difference of some 2581 points. AstraZeneca has a 20 day moving average of 7805.1 and the 50 day moving average of 7423.28. This puts the market cap at £110,923.68m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for AstraZeneca being recorded at Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:49:40 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 8453 GBX.

Shares of Blue Star Capital with ticker code: LON:BLU has moved up 17.27% or 0.02 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors have stayed positive during the trading session. The periods high has already touched 0.13 dipping to 0.11. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 7,487,803 with the daily average number around 9,267,412. A 52 week high for the stock is 0.18 equating to 0.07 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 0.07 is a variance of 0.04 points. Blue Star Capital has a 20 day moving average of 0.11 and the 50 day SMA of 0.11. This puts the market capitalisation now at £4.27m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Blue Star Capital being recorded at Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:20:11 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.13 GBX.

Shares in Carnival ticker lookup code: LON:CCL has moved up 3.4% or 39.5 points during today’s session so far. Investors have remained positive throughout the session. The periods high figure was 1249.15 meanwhile the session low reached 1145.34. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 1,676,920 with the daily average number around 4,062,032. The 52 week high for the share price is 4175 about 3014.5 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 581 which is a variance of 579.5 points. Carnival has a 20 SMA of 908.66 and also a 50 day simple moving average now at 1461.9. Market capitalisation for the company is £10,162.86m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Carnival being recorded at Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:49:32 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1200 GBX.

