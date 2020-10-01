Market Risers: Actual Experience, Associated British Foods, AstraZeneca, City of London Investment Group

The stock price for Actual Experience company symbol: LON:ACT has moved up 8.1% or 8.5 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders have stayed positive throughout the session. The period high has peaked at 118 meanwhile the session low reached 113.5. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 11,585 with the average number of shares traded daily being 20,033. A 52 week high for the stock is 119.5 around 14.5 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 20 making a difference of 85 points. Actual Experience has a 20 day moving average of 101.27 and now the 50 day moving average now of 95.22. The market cap now stands at £54.07m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Actual Experience being recorded at Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 9:11:55 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 113.5 GBX.

Shares in Associated British Foods ticker lookup code: LON:ABF has climbed 2.17% or 40.5 points during today’s session so far. Traders seem confident while the stock has been in play. The periods high has reached 1909 meanwhile the session low reached 1871.25. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 576,023 with the average number of shares traded daily being 1,000,638. A 52 week high for the stock is 2730 which is 862.5 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1554 is a variance of 313.5 points. Associated British Foods has a 20 SMA of 1967.38 and a 50 day simple moving average now of 1960.56. This puts the market capitalisation now at £15,109.10m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Associated British Foods being recorded at Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:05:05 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1908 GBX.

The stock price for AstraZeneca company symbol: LON:AZN has stepped up 2.25% or 190 points during today’s session so far. Investors have remained positive during the trading session. Range high for the period so far is 8662 and a low of 8502. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 280,193 with the daily average at 1,698,025. The 52 week high is 10120 which comes in at 1663 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 5871 which is a variance of 2586 points. AstraZeneca now has a 20 simple moving average of 8569.4 and now a 50 day simple moving average now at 8618.45. The market capitalisation currently stands at £113,473.52m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for AstraZeneca being recorded at Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:05:09 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 8647 GBX.

The trading price for City of London Investment Group ticker code: LON:CLIG has stepped up 3.72% or 15.7 points during today’s session so far. Investors seem confident throughout the trading session. The period high was 445 dropping as low as 405. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 25,550 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 21,057. The 52 week high for the shares is 479.52 which is 57.52 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 264 is a variance of 158 points. City of London Investment Group now has a 20 SMA of 411.8 and now a 50 day SMA of 411.54. The current market capitalisation is £116.26m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for City of London Investment Group being recorded at Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:59:26 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 437.7 GBX.

