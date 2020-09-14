Market Risers: Actual Experience, Allergy Therapeutics, Applied Graphene Materials, BAE Systems

Shares of Actual Experience with EPIC code: LON:ACT has gained 3.88% or 4 points during today’s session so far. Traders seem confident throughout the session. The periods high has already touched 107 and hitting a low of 107. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 934 with the average number of shares traded daily being 30,915. A 52 week share price high is 120 about 17 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 20 is a variance of 83 points. Actual Experience now has a 20 moving average of 103.07 and also a 50 day moving average at 90.47. The market capitalisation currently stands at £50.98m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Actual Experience being recorded at Monday, September 14, 2020 at 8:00:46 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 107 GBX.

Shares of Allergy Therapeutics with EPIC code: LON:AGY has moved up 7.4% or 1.24 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders have remained positive during this period. The period high has peaked at 17.99 meanwhile the session low reached 16.5. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 360,034 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 314,518. The 52 week high for the shares is 21.5 some 4.75 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 7 making a difference of 9.75 points. Allergy Therapeutics now has a 20 moving average of 17.05 and now a 50 day moving average at 15.58. The market cap now stands at £114.65m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Allergy Therapeutics being recorded at Monday, September 14, 2020 at 12:41:28 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 17.99 GBX.

Shares in Applied Graphene Materials with ticker code: LON:AGM has moved up 4.13% or 1.3 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market buyers have remained optimistic during this period. The period high was 33 dropping as low as 30. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 33,041 with the daily average at 350,217. A 52 week high for the stock is 53 which comes in at 21.5 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 7 a difference of some 24.5 points. Applied Graphene Materials now has a 20 SMA of 39.42 and now a 50 day simple moving average now at 28.94. Market capitalisation for the company is £16.28m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Applied Graphene Materials being recorded at Monday, September 14, 2020 at 12:10:39 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 32.8 GBX.

Shares of BAE Systems EPIC code: LON:BA has gained 2.44% or 12.4 points throughout the session so far. Investors have remained positive during the session. Range high for the period so far is 521.4 dipping to 509.2. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 1,066,285 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 5,362,436. A 52 week high for the stock is 672.8 equating to 164.8 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 428.6 making a difference of 79.4 points. BAE Systems has a 20 SMA of 527.99 and now the 50 day moving average of 511.98. The market capitalisation currently stands at £16,739.79m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for BAE Systems being recorded at Monday, September 14, 2020 at 12:40:00 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 520.4 GBX.

