The stock price for Mediclinic International ticker lookup code: LON:MDC has decreased -3.14% or -8.4 points during today’s session so far. Traders have so far given a mostly negative outlook during this period. The periods high has already touched 273.6 dipping to 255.2. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 708,181 with the daily average at 1,632,889. The stock 52 week high is 419.4 some 152.2 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 245 which is a difference of 22.2 points. Mediclinic International now has a 20 moving average of 286.53 and now a 50 day simple moving average now of 335.19. The market cap now stands at £1,909.46m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Mediclinic International being recorded at Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:17:26 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 258.8 GBX.
Market Fallers: Mediclinic International
Posted by: Amilia Stone 17th April 2020
