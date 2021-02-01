Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Market Fallers: Hargreaves Lansdown, Micro Focus International, Pearson

Broker Ratings

Stock in Hargreaves Lansdown with EPIC code: LON:HL has decreased -3.42% or -58.5 points during today’s session so far. Traders were far from a positive bunch while the stock has been in play. The period high has peaked at 1753.5 while the low for the session was 1625. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 681,435 with the daily average number around 1,199,317. The 52 week high is 1923 about 214.5 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 1147 making a difference of 561.5 points. Hargreaves Lansdown now has a 20 SMA of 1649.64 with a 50 day moving average of 1568.19. Market capitalisation for the company is £7,821.51m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Hargreaves Lansdown being recorded at Monday, February 1, 2021 at 12:38:25 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1650 GBX.

The trading price for Micro Focus International with EPIC code: LON:MCRO has slid -4.36% or -19.4 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Sellers were far from a positive bunch throughout the session. The period high has peaked at 446.9 meanwhile the session low reached 421.3. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 649,074 with the daily average traded share volume around 1,376,835. The stock 52 week high is 1048.4 some 603.3 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 205.8 a difference of some 239.3 points. Micro Focus International has a 20 SMA of 424.21 and now the 50 day moving average now of 427.98. The current market capitalisation is £1,425.84m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Micro Focus International being recorded at Monday, February 1, 2021 at 12:38:29 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 425.7 GBX.

Stock in Pearson EPIC code: LON:PSON has moved down -2.34% or -19 points throughout the session so far. Market sellers have not remained optimistic while the stock has been in play. The periods high has reached 814.4 dipping to 784.2. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 930,466 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 2,933,821. A 52 week share price high is 909 around 96.4 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 412.08 which is a difference of 400.52 points. Pearson now has a 20 moving average of 727.81 and also a 50 day moving average at 698.35. Market capitalisation is now £5,977.85m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Pearson being recorded at Monday, February 1, 2021 at 12:37:23 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 793.6 GBX.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.