Market Fallers: British American Tobacco, Carnival, Direct Line Insurance Group, easyJet

Shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO ADS Common Stock company symbol: LON:BATS has dropped -3.49% or -107.5 points during today’s session so far. Sellers were far from a positive bunch while the stock has been in play. The periods high has already touched 2983.15 and hitting a low of 2914. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 604,951 with the average number of shares traded daily being 6,063,309. The stock 52 week high is 3507 some 426.5 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 2362.5 is a variance of 718 points. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO ADS Common Stock now has a 20 simple moving average of 3025.71 and the 50 day simple moving average now of 2986.73. Market capitalisation is now £68,206.67m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO ADS Common Stock being recorded at Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11:24:08 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 2973 GBX.

The trading price for Carnival EPIC code: LON:CCL has slid -5.11% or -56 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors were far from a positive bunch during the session. The period high has peaked at 1074 meanwhile the session low reached 1011. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 521,238 with the average number of shares traded daily being 4,113,514. The stock 52 week high is 4175 which comes in at 3079.5 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 581 a difference of some 514.5 points. Carnival has a 20 SMA of 936.53 and a 50 day SMA of 1423.46. The market capitalisation is now £8,807.98m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Carnival being recorded at Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11:23:09 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1039.5 GBX.

The stock price for Direct Line Insurance Group EPIC code: LON:DLG has declined -3.3% or -9.01 points during today’s session so far. Sellers did not seem confident during the session. The high for the period has peaked at 272.5 meanwhile the session low reached 262.5. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 241,102 with the daily average traded share volume around 7,912,853. The 52 week high is 355 equating to 82.5 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 225.4 making a difference of 47.1 points. Direct Line Insurance Group now has a 20 SMA at 277.13 and a 50 day MA at 289.69. This puts the market capitalisation now at £3,595.51m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Direct Line Insurance Group being recorded at Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11:22:45 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 263.49 GBX.

Shares in easyJet found using EPIC: LON:EZJ has stepped down -7.64% or -46.06 points during today’s session so far. Market sellers have not remained optimistic during the trading session. The periods high has reached 589.4 dipping to 552.8. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 1,686,440 with the daily average number around 5,282,520. The 52 week high is 1570 which comes in at 966.8 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 410 a difference of some 193.2 points. easyJet now has a 20 moving average of 634.58 and now a 50 day moving average now at 794.92. Market capitalisation for the company is £2,213.00m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for easyJet being recorded at Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11:23:48 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 557.14 GBX.

