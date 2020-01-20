Market Fallers: British American Tobacco, BT Group, Burberry Group

Shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO ADS Common Stock with ticker code: LON:BATS has slid -1.46% or -50.5 points throughout the session so far. Market sellers have not remained optimistic throughout the session. The high for the period has reached 3465.5 and hitting a low of 3406. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 746,335 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 4,229,906. The 52 week high for the shares is 3507 equating to 40.5 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 2336.5 which is a variance of 1130 points. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO ADS Common Stock now has a 20 SMA at 3399.94 with a 50 day moving average now at 3171.4. The market capitalisation is now £78,358.78m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO ADS Common Stock being recorded at Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:40:08 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 3416 GBX.

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock ticker lookup code: LON:BT.A has decreased -1.58% or -2.9 points during the course of today’s session so far. Sellers did not seem confident during the trading session. The period high was 184.92 dropping as low as 180.97. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 4,864,457 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 28,283,147. The 52 week high price for the shares is 241.4 about 57.28 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 157.67 is a variance of 26.45 points. BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock has a 20 day moving average of 194.99 with a 50 day moving average at 195.38. The market capitalisation currently stands at £17,908.52m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock being recorded at Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:40:10 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 181.22 GBX.

Stock in Burberry Group with ticker code: LON:BRBY has decreased -2.1% or -49 points in today’s trading session so far. Market sellers aired on the negative side during the session. The period high was 2333 dipping to 2273. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 314,290 while the average shares exchanged is 1,468,050. The 52 week high price for the shares is 2362 amounting to 33 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1678 a difference of some 651 points. Burberry Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 2253.15 and now a 50 day moving average now of 2167.13. Market capitalisation for the company is £9,277.91m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Burberry Group being recorded at Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:40:17 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 2280 GBX.