Market Fallers: Barclays, BP, Carnival, Centrica

Shares of Barclays with company EPIC: LON:BARC has slid -7.48% or -9.8 points throughout the session so far. Sellers were far from a positive bunch throughout the session. Range high for the period so far is 124.64 while the low for the session was 117.88. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 55,957,232 with the daily average traded share volume around 58,124,898. A 52 week share price high is 193.85 about 62.91 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 117.88 a difference of some 13.06 points. This puts the market capitalisation now at £20,995.98m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Barclays being recorded at Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12:09:18 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 121.14 GBX.

Shares in BP ticker code: LON:BP has decreased -20.17% or -79.7 points throughout the session so far. Market sellers did not seem confident throughout the trading session. Range high for the period so far is 342.55 while the low for the session was 282.05. The total volume traded so far comes to 84,408,893 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 47,562,801. A 52 week share price high is 583.41 some 188.21 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 4.82 a difference of some 390.38 points. BP now has a 20 SMA of 448.12 and now its 50 day moving average now of 472.45. This puts the market cap at £63,501.19m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for BP being recorded at Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12:09:17 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 315.5 GBX.

Shares in Carnival found using EPIC: LON:CCL has moved down -8.66% or -171.5 points during today’s session so far. Investors were far from a positive bunch during the session. The periods high has already touched 1902 dipping to 1758.5. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 694,421 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 1,541,042. The 52 week high price for the shares is 4249 about 2267.5 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1758.5 which is a variance of 223 points. Carnival now has a 20 moving average of 2865.84 and now its 50 day moving average of 3240.7. Market capitalisation is now £12,840.04m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Carnival being recorded at Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12:09:21 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1810 GBX.

Shares of Centrica ticker code: LON:CNA has declined -14.11% or -9.84 points during today’s session so far. Traders did not seem confident throughout the session. The period high has peaked at 66.36 and a low of 59.6. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 18,915,047 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 40,790,219. A 52 week high for the stock is 123.3 amounting to 53.54 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 59.6 making a difference of 10.16 points. Centrica now has a 20 moving average of 78.73 and a 50 day simple moving average now of 85.37. The current market cap is £3,487.71m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Centrica being recorded at Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12:09:18 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 59.92 GBX.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn