Market Fallers: AstraZeneca, Croda International, Experian, Fresnillo

Shares of AstraZeneca found using EPIC: LON:AZN has declined -1.75% or -154 points in today’s trading session so far. Market sellers aired on the negative side during the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 8780 meanwhile the session low reached 8651. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 268,892 with the average number of shares traded daily being 1,655,736. The stock 52 week high is 10120 equating to 1308 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 5871 making a difference of 2941 points. AstraZeneca now has a 20 simple moving average of 8529.58 and now its 50 day simple moving average now at 8695.3. This puts the market capitalisation now at £113,617.87m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for AstraZeneca being recorded at Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:36:46 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 8658 GBX.

Shares of Croda International ticker code: LON:CRDA has dropped -1.32% or -82 points during today’s session so far. Traders aired on the negative side during the trading session. The period high has peaked at 6182 and hitting a low of 6116. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 34,076 with the daily average traded share volume around 313,235. The 52 week high is 6298 equating to 86 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 3814 which is a variance of 2398 points. Market capitalisation is now £7,900.87m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Croda International being recorded at Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:34:45 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 6130 GBX.

Stock in Experian with ticker code: LON:EXPN has stepped down -1.94% or -58 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders did not seem confident while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has reached 2981 meanwhile the session low reached 2933. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 298,867 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 1,344,161. A 52 week high for the stock is 3153.61 amounting to 159.61 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1823.5 which is a variance of 1170.5 points. Experian now has a 20 SMA of 2953.93 and now a 50 day moving average at 2867.62. This puts the market cap at £26,918.97m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Experian being recorded at Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:34:06 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 2936 GBX.

The stock price for Fresnillo with ticker code: LON:FRES has dropped -3.15% or -38 points during the course of today’s session so far. Sellers have not remained optimistic while the stock has been in play. The periods high has already touched 1183 dipping to 1153.96. The total volume traded so far comes to 681,172 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 2,035,410. The stock 52 week high is 1379.5 equating to 175 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 456.51 which is a difference of 747.99 points. Fresnillo has a 20 SMA of 1324.85 and a 50 day simple moving average now at 1280.62. This puts the market cap at £8,595.86m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Fresnillo being recorded at Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:36:17 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1166.5 GBX.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn