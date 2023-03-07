Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Marcus Corporation (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Marcus Corporation (The) which can be found using ticker (MCS) have now 3 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 24 and 19 calculating the mean target price we have $21.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $15.44 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 36.0%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and the 200 day MA is $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $474m. Company Website: https://www.marcuscorp.com

The potential market cap would be $645m based on the market consensus.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company’s Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. Its Hotels and Resorts segment owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. The company also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.31% with the ex dividend date set at 10-3-2023 (DMY).

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

