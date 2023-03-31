Marathon Oil Corporation – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 41.1% Upside Potential

Marathon Oil Corporation with ticker code (MRO) have now 24 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 48 and 24 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $33.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at $23.64 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 41.1%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $25.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to $25.98. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $15,166m. Visit the company website at: https://www.marathonoil.com

The potential market cap would be $21,402m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. It also owns and operates central gathering and treating facilities; and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.69% with the ex dividend date set at 14-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 4.58, revenue per share of 11.06 and a 11.5% return on assets.