Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

ManpowerGroup – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

ManpowerGroup which can be found using ticker (MAN) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 101 and 70 calculating the average target price we see $87.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at $81.04 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 7.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $86.50 and the 200 day moving average is $80.38. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $3,999m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.manpowergroup.com

The potential market cap would be $4,304m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career mobility; and recruitment process outsourcing, TAPFIN managed, and talent based outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,200 offices in 75 countries and territories. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.44% with the ex dividend date set at 30-11-2022 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 10.85, revenue per share of 379.84 and a 4.33% return on assets.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/w0JFh
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.