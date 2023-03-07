ManpowerGroup – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.6% Upside

ManpowerGroup which can be found using ticker (MAN) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 101 and 70 calculating the average target price we see $87.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at $81.04 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 7.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $86.50 and the 200 day moving average is $80.38. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $3,999m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.manpowergroup.com

The potential market cap would be $4,304m based on the market consensus.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career mobility; and recruitment process outsourcing, TAPFIN managed, and talent based outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,200 offices in 75 countries and territories. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.44% with the ex dividend date set at 30-11-2022 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 10.85, revenue per share of 379.84 and a 4.33% return on assets.