Maestrano Group wins new contract with Australian Rail Track Corporation

Maestrano Group (LON:MNO), the Artificial Intelligence platform for transport corridor analytics, has today announced a new contract with the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC), won by its recently acquired subsidiary, Airsight.

ARTC is a Government of Australia owned statutory corporation, which manages most of Australia’s interstate rail network, 8500 kilometres in length across five states.

Airsight will install its Corridor Insightstm LiDAR (Light Distance and Ranging) plus high-resolution camera equipment onto an ARTC data collection rail car, for the purpose of collecting accurate digital imagery and a “point cloud” of the rail network. This data will be processed by the Corridor Insightstm Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, to measure encroachment and extract and match network assets, such as trackside equipment.

Nick Smith, co-founder of Airsight and now Vice President Sales for Maestrano, said: “We are excited to announce this contract, which features our industry-leading NextCoretm LiDAR systems and our Corridor Insightstm AI platform for automated asset management in rail corridors. Together as Corridor.ai, the platform generates ongoing recurring revenue from the per-kilometre analysis of rail corridor data. ARTC is an existing client for other Airsight services, however this is their first contract for Corridor.ai and our largest deployment to date.”

Andrew Pearson, CEO of Maestrano Group, commented: “This is another fantastic win by Nick and his team, proving the competitive advantage of our world-leading technology. NextCoretm and Corridor Insights are the core components of our Corridor.ai system, the world’s leading automated defect detection and management platform.”