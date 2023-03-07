Macy’s Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.2% Upside

Macy’s Inc with ticker code (M) have now 13 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 14 calculating the average target price we see $24.18. Now with the previous closing price of $18.72 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 29.2%. The 50 day MA is $21.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to $20.10. The market capitalization for the company is $5,100m. Company Website: https://www.macysinc.com

The potential market cap would be $6,588m based on the market consensus.

Macy’s, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. It operates under the Macy’s, Macy’s Backstage, Market by Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bloomingdale’s The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands. It also operates in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and Al Zahra, Kuwait under the license agreements. The company also operates as a beauty products and spa retailer. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores and changed its name to Macy’s in June 2007. Macy’s was founded in 1830 and is based in New York, New York.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.53% with the ex dividend date set at 14-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 4.45, revenue per share of 92.12 and a 6.18% return on assets.