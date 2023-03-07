M.D.C. Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.5% Downside

M.D.C. Holdings with ticker code (MDC) have now 2 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 43 and 28 calculating the average target price we see $35.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $36.41 this would imply there is a potential downside of -2.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and the 200 day MA is $33.41. The market capitalization for the company is $2,641m. Find out more information at: https://www.mdcholdings.com

The potential market cap would be $2,575m based on the market consensus.

M.D.C. Holdings, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Colorado, Idaho, Utah, Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia. Its financial services operations comprise originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

The company has a dividend yield of 5.63% with the ex dividend date set at 7-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 4.6, revenue per share of 80.5 and a 10.94% return on assets.