LXP Industrial Trust – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 16.5% Upside Potential

LXP Industrial Trust which can be found using ticker (LXP) now have 4 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 10 calculating the average target price we see $11.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $9.87 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and the 200 moving average now moves to $10.38. The company has a market cap of $3,002m. Company Website: https://www.lxp.com

The potential market cap would be $3,498m based on the market consensus.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

The company has a dividend yield of 5.07% with the ex dividend date set at 30-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 26.45, revenue per share of 1.15 and a 0.73% return on assets.