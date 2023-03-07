Luther Burbank Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.3% Upside

Luther Burbank Corporation which can be found using ticker (LBC) have now 2 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 15 calculating the average target price we see $15.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $9.92 this indicates there is a potential upside of 56.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and the 200 moving average now moves to $12.20. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $503m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.lutherburbanksavings.com

The potential market cap would be $785m based on the market consensus.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, online and mobile banking, and real estate investment services; and issues trust preferred securities. Luther Burbank Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.85% with the ex dividend date set at 3-11-2022 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 6.31, revenue per share of 3.49 and a 1.06% return on assets.